The One Stop Centre, Sakhi resolves 1,000 cases in Nellore in 3 years

D Surendra Kumar

Express News Service

NELLORE: The One Stop Centre (Sakhi) in the district has resolved around 1,100 of the total 1,375 cases reported before it over a period of three years. A majority of the cases that have been reported pertain to extramarital affairs and cybercrimes.

At least 90 per cent of the complainants are from the BPL (Below Poverty Line) section. The Centre, established in June 2017 on the premises of the Government General Hospital in Nellore, has been integrated with a 24-hour helpline for women.

An 18-member team that includes advocates, police, doctors, nurses and counsellors run the centre. Victims are offered five services including shelter, counselling, and police, legal and medical aid.

Members of One Stop Centre SAKHI

giving counselling to victims at

the centre in Nellore city | Express

The One Stop Centre has been set up by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare using the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Sakhi centre provides assistance to women affected by violence in public and private places. Cases related to abuse against minors are also handled by officials at these centres in coordination with institutions established under the Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act.

“The One Stop Centre provides police and legal aid to the victims. The centre is supported by the District Legal Service Authority. Five advocates have also been offering pro bono services to the victims. The cases that are not resolved by counselling are transferred to the Disha Police stations,” Shaik Shahanaz, admin of the Sakhi Centre in Nellore said.