TDP has done nothing for women safety: Andhra Home Minister Sucharita

The Home Minister also said that the TDP leaders have been misleading people, while the State government is striving to ensure the safety of women through Disha Act. 

Published: 11th September 2021 09:19 AM

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita (File Photo| Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita lashed out at TDP leaders on Thursday and said the opposition has no respect for Disha Act, which was evident from the party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh burning the bill copies.

Addressing mediapersons after the family members of N Ramya, who was stabbed to death in Guntur last month, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and were assured justice, the Home Minister said TDP leaders have been misleading people, while the State government is striving to ensure the safety of women through Disha Act. 

Ramya’s family members meet CM on Thursday.
Home Minister is also seen | Express

She urged the TDP to support the Disha Bill in Parliament to get it cleared by the Centre. “Several crimes against women were reported during the TDP rule, but there has been no effort to put an end to them by bringing tougher laws. But, our government, taking proactive measures, has brought in the Disha Act for the safety and security of women,” she said. 

Lambasting Nara Lokesh for trying to politicise every incident, she said he has no understanding of law enforcement or the gravity of the situation. “Why have they failed to resolve the Preethi Sugali case in Kurnool? How many days it took to file a charge sheet in such cases during the TDP rule?” she sought to know. 

