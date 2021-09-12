Dr Sameer Sharma appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Planning and Resource Mobilisation) Dr Sameer Sharma was appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Government. Sameer Sharma is also holding the post of Vice-Chairman of Institute of Leadership, Excellence and Governance currently.

The 1985-batch officer will take charge from the incumbent Aditya Nath Das, who is due to retire from service on September 30 after his three-month extension comes to an end.

​Though there was a provision to seek another three month extension for Das, the State government sought further extension leading to the appointment of Sameer Sharma as the next CS.

Sameer Sharma, who is due to retire from service on November 30 this year, is also likely to get an extension in service. Sameer Sharma, an academician and an author of several books, was on Central deputation till recently.

Sources said Aditya Nath Das might be made an advisor to the government considering his vast experience in water resources sector and in view of the ongoing water disputes with Telangana.