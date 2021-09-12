Fast-track court for Ramyasri murder case, says Andhra Home Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A fast-track court will be set up to ensure swift dispensation of justice in the Ramyasri murder case, said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

Sucharita and district collector Vivek Yadav handed over land site papers to the family members of Ramyasri here on Saturday.

On August 15, the engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight. The home minister said the government responded quickly and handed over all the allotted incentives to the family.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered for allotment of a job to Ramya’s sister without any delay. Under the SC, ST Atrocity Act, five acres of agricultural land will be allotted to them soon,” she added.