Simhachalam temple in Andhra Pradesh gets ISO certificate

The certificate was received by Simhachalam temple Executive Officer MV Suryakala from Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:27 AM

A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill.

A walking track will be laid around the Simhachalam hill. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam has been awarded ISO 9001: 2015 certificate for maintaining high quality standards in running the temple. The certificate was received by Simhachalam temple Executive Officer MV Suryakala from Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Minister said the ISO certificate was given to Simhachalam Devasthanam based on parameters such as amenities for pilgrims, employee services, cleanliness and greenery, besides promoting Hindu dharma and culture.

He said the Centre had already sanctioned Rs 54 crore for Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). The development works which got delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19, will be launched soon. Emphasis will be laid on development of accommodation and other pilgrim amenities. The possibility of launching the Annadanam programme again will also be studied. Efforts are also being made to resolve the long pending Pancha Gramala issue of the temple, he said.

Food and safety audit is going on now in Simhachalam Devasthanam. The temple EO hoped that Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam will also get an ISO certificate for maintaining quality standards in food and safety.

Rs 54-CR AID FROM CENTRE 
The Centre had sanctioned Rs 54 crore for Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive. The development works of the temple under PRASAD will be launched soon, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao

