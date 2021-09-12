'Steel plant and social justice': Maha padayatra in Visakhapatnam today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakha steel agitation will be getting further momentum as a maha padayatra and a roundtable on ‘steel plant and social justice’ will be held in the steel city on Sunday. CPM polit bureau member Brinda Karat will address a meeting against steel plant privatisation at AU on September 16. Visakha Ukku Nirvasitula Sangham is gearing up for undertaking a maha padayatra against privatisation of the steel plant and demanding jobs in the steel plant for over 8000 R-card holders, who are still waiting for jobs.

The maha padayatra will start from Kakatiya Arch at BC Road junction at 9 am on Sunday and will conclude at Old Gajuwaka Junction. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against privatisation plan, called upon people and steel workers to make the padayatra a grand success.

Committee convener J Ayodhya Ram said the padayatra organised by the committee last Sunday was a huge success and hoped that the maha padayatra will also be a success so that it will act as an eye-opener for the centre. The padayatra will cover all five rehabilitation colonies before reaching old Gajuwaka where a meeting will be held. Meanwhile, Nirvasitula Sangham conducted meetings in all RH colonies to mobilise support for the maha padayatra.