2000 harassed Andhra Pradesh workers in Bahrain seek help

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Migrant workers from Srikakulam, who were being allegedly ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain, have sought the assistance of the Indian government to return to their hometowns.

Though the migrant workers claimed that there are at least 6,000 workers from India, including 2,000 from North Coastal Andhra and the remaining from Odisha in Bahrain, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said they are yet to get the correct details of those stranded in the Gulf country.

Several hundreds of unemployed youth from various parts of Srikakulam district had gone to Bahrain for work about three months ago through Nasser S Al Hajri Corporation (NSH). They were promised good salary, food and accommodation.

Scars on the back of an ill-treated

worker | EXPRESS

It was alleged that the migrant workers were being harassed by the company officials without providing proper food and accommodation. There were also instances when the workers were assaulted by the management. Several migrants are even facing health issues due to hostile working conditions. Some migrants from Srikakulam had sent videos narrating their woes in Bahrain to their families.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Yerupalli Mohan Rao, a worker from Devunalthada village in Vajrapukotturu mandal, said, “I came to Bahrain three months ago through an agent to work here. I paid Rs 1 lakh for the job, excluding travelling expenses.

The company management is harassing me to work extra hours without providing proper food and accommodation. I have not been paid salary so far. I am not able to bear the harassment. I want to return to my hometown. The company is not allowing me to go out.’’

His brother Yerupalli Nagesh said, “Three days ago, Mohan Rao sent a video narrating his plight in Bahrain. After watching the video, I am not able to sleep. Though I tried to contact the agent, he is not responding.’’

Minister promises help to stranded workers

Animal Husbandry Minister S Appalaraju said, “We are in constant touch with migrant workers stranded in Bahrain as well as their family members in Srikakulam. Simultaneously, we are in touch with the AP Non-Resident Telugu Society to extend possible support to them.”