Andhra's skill development programmes to set up 23 skill colleges 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is in the process of setting up 23 skill colleges in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 460 crore and the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has called tenders for construction of six colleges.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already laid the foundation for a skill institute in Pulivendula in Kadapa. The State government plans to set up one skill university and 25 skill colleges — one in each Lok Sabha constituency.

Two colleges will be built by the Central Surface Transport Ministry. The R&B will build 10 skill colleges, APIIC six and the Police Housing Corporation seven. Each skill training centre is being developed in five acres of land at an estimated cost of about Rs 20 crore.

The innovative project Industry Customized Skill Training Programme (Industry Customized Skill Training), was started with an aim of making companies available to professionals. The APSSDC has also launched Industry Based Skill Training and Employment. “The main objective of the programme is to train youth in collaboration with the respective industries to suit their needs. The idea of the state government is to reduce the unemployment rate in the state by giving training to the youth where the industries are located,’’ officials said.

As part of this, the APSSDC has partnered with SriCity Cluster, Pharma Custer, Solar Sector and Textiles Cluster and more than 6,544 people have been trained and employed under the programme. “Another 40 industries are also ready to participate,’’ officials said.

The corporation has also entered into an agreement with 13 leading companies including IBM, Mahindra, Dalmia, Dell, HCL and others to develop the skill ecosystem. Apart from this, skill training programmes are being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The Centre has directed to train 54,166 people under PMKVY 2.0 from 2016 to 2020 and 43,167 people have been trained and 34,352 have been awarded certificates. Of these, 19,446 got jobs.

66,670 trained in aerospace

Along with APSDC, French company Dassault Systems has launched Mother Hub 3D Experience Centre at Nagarjuna University to train students in the 3D segment. So far 66,670 people have been trained in Aerospace, Automotive and Shipbuilding in 63 Engineering Colleges and 3,982 got jobs

Samsung project

Andhra University, JNTU Engineering Kakinada, KL University Vijayawada and Triple IT Kurnool have been selected for the Samsung-APSSDC project. Students are required to specialise in projects in advanced technology areas such as computer vision, machine learning, Internet of Things connected devices, and 5G networks.

Fellowship

As part of the Jagannath Summer Fellowship Programme, 2,680 applications were received from various international universities including IIT, NIT, BITS, IIMS, IIS, ISB for eligible students from all over the world. Even during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, frontline workers were given skill training.