Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court offers prayers at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami offered prayers at Srivari temple on Sunday, September 13, 2021. He was received with traditional Istikaphal honours at the temple Mahadwaram by TTD additional executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy before he was led to the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The TTD Veda pundits then rendered Veda Aseervachana to the Chief Justice at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The additional EO along with CVSO Gopinath Jatti presented Thirtha Prasadam and Srivari Portraits to the Chief Justice.