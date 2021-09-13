STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid recoveries cross 20 lakhs in Andhra Pradesh, 11 more die

With more than 2,000 active cases each, Chittoor, East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam are contributing to over half of the overall active cases.

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Covid-19 recoveries crossed 20 lakh as 1,226 more patients were declared virus-free in the State in 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. Meanwhile, the cumulative cases reached 20.29 lakh with the addition of 1,190 infections from over 45,000 sample tests. The total number of samples tested in the State has now went past 2.73 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 219 new infections. All other districts each saw a single-day spike of under 200 cases even as seven other districts logged less than 100 cases each with the lowest of 10 in Kurnool.

Barring East Godavari, Kadapa and Nellore, all districts reported more infections on Sunday than on Saturday. With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Prakasam district went past 1.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the active caseload came down slightly from 15,157 to 15,110. 

With more than 2,000 active cases each, Chittoor, East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam are contributing to over half of the overall active cases.  Six districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 105 in Kurnool. With more than 120 fresh cases, the active cases in Prakasam district went past 2,400 making it the district with the highest caseload.

On the other hand, 11 fatalities were reported in the 24 hours taking the overall deaths to 13,998. Two deaths were reported from East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam each while one each death was reported from Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

