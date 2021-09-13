Ex-tahsildar held in Andhra's Markapur for land records fraud 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested a retired tahsildar following a complaint was filed alleging that he colluded with some Village Revenue Officers (VROs), surveyors and fraudsters and carried out illegal land mutations and online entries.

Markapur Tahsildar Dandamudi Elisha lodged a complaint with the Markapur town police station on September 8 stating that retired tahsildar P Vidya Sagarudu (retired from service on June 31, 2021) had committed several fraudulent activities.

Vidya Sagarudu, when in service, had allegedly forged signatures, misused biometric data and carried out irregular mutations for 378.89 acres of land in Markapur Revenue Division. Vidya allegedly created land records in the name of private persons illegally, by taking bribes. A case was registered and Vidya Sagarudu was arrested on Sunday.