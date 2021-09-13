STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Organic farming gains demand in Guntur, crops to be grown in 49,000 acres

Cultivation of mixed crops is encouraged as it reduces the risk of total crop failure due to uncertain monsoon. 

Published: 13th September 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Natural farming is steadily gaining popularity in Guntur district as more than the targeted number of farmers have adopted it over the last two years, said officials. In 2020, 30,250 farmers from 245 villages adopted organic farming in 40,300 acres against the target of 28,506 acres. This year, the officials are aim to grow crops organically in an additional 49,749 acres. 

Natural farming project officials and the agriculture department frequently conduct awareness programmes in villages to educate farmers on the benefits of the technique. Cultivation of mixed crops is encouraged as it reduces the risk of total crop failure due to uncertain monsoon. In addition, exposure to harmful chemicals is also reduced. 

“Fake and ineffective pesticides and fertilisers are also a reason many farmers are opting for natural farming,” the officials said. The farmers are supplied Jeevamrutha, a natural liquid fertiliser, and other similar products from Rythu Bharosa kendras. 

Instructions on the usage of the fertiliser and precautions to be taken are also taught to them. 
“Krishi Vikas Yojana, Rythu Nestham Foundation, DRDA, women’s groups are engaged for holding the awareness programmes. 

About 220 internal community resource persons, 12 sub divisional anchors, 27 mandal anchors, 16 mandal cluster secretaries are 14 community resource persons are also involved in the process. Regular inspection of crops and training to farmers are proving very fruitful,” the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Vikas Yojana Rythu Nestham Foundation Rythu Bharosa scheme natural farming Guntur
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp