Organic farming gains demand in Guntur, crops to be grown in 49,000 acres

GUNTUR: Natural farming is steadily gaining popularity in Guntur district as more than the targeted number of farmers have adopted it over the last two years, said officials. In 2020, 30,250 farmers from 245 villages adopted organic farming in 40,300 acres against the target of 28,506 acres. This year, the officials are aim to grow crops organically in an additional 49,749 acres.

Natural farming project officials and the agriculture department frequently conduct awareness programmes in villages to educate farmers on the benefits of the technique. Cultivation of mixed crops is encouraged as it reduces the risk of total crop failure due to uncertain monsoon. In addition, exposure to harmful chemicals is also reduced.

“Fake and ineffective pesticides and fertilisers are also a reason many farmers are opting for natural farming,” the officials said. The farmers are supplied Jeevamrutha, a natural liquid fertiliser, and other similar products from Rythu Bharosa kendras.

Instructions on the usage of the fertiliser and precautions to be taken are also taught to them.

“Krishi Vikas Yojana, Rythu Nestham Foundation, DRDA, women’s groups are engaged for holding the awareness programmes.

About 220 internal community resource persons, 12 sub divisional anchors, 27 mandal anchors, 16 mandal cluster secretaries are 14 community resource persons are also involved in the process. Regular inspection of crops and training to farmers are proving very fruitful,” the officials added.