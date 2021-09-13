Six-year-old dies after pandal wall collapses in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A six-year-old girl died when a Ganesh pandal collapsed in Madala village in Muppalla mandal on Sunday, September 13, 2021. According to the police, the deceased identified as Nandini was the granddaughter of the pandal organiser.

She was playing along with some other children, on the pandal and climbed on to a rope which was holding a wall upright. Due to the heavyweight, the rope loosened and the wall collapsed on the girl. She suffered severe head injury and died.

In another incident, a twelve-year-old boy drowned in the water while immersing the Ganesh idol in a water pond in Sarangapalli village in Dachepalle mandal. Gopi Minnu Kumar alias Sunny slipped and drowned in the pond. Unfortunately, people did not notice that he was drowning.