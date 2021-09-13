Take cue from Telangana, join hands for Vizag Steel Plant: Andhra minister to parties

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam reverberated once again with the slogans of ‘save steel plant’ by hundreds of people, including ukku nirvasitu and their family members, steel workers, various party workers, who marched from BC Colony to old Gajuwaka junction on Sunday in protest against Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant and demanding jobs for 8500 R card holders in steel plant.

All the roads were a chock-a-block due to milling crowds on the padyatra route. Inaugurating the padayatra after garlanding the statue of Ambedkar at Kakatiya Gate, Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said all parties should sink their differences and join the agitation to protect the steel plant.

“Though workers and people of all sections are agitating against privatisation for the last seven months, the Centre remains nonchalant. Parties in the State should learn from parties in Telangana, which achieved statehood through the united agitation,” the minister said. The YSRC government passed a resolution in the Assembly against privatisation. President of recognised union of VSP J Ayodhya Ram said the Centre should realise its folly and withdraw its privatisation policy.

“Over 8,000 project oustees are still waiting for jobs in the steel plant. With each passing day, the steel plant agitation is getting more and more support from all sections of people,” he said. Nirvasitula sangham honorary president and MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, MLA Gudivada Amarnadh, mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and nirvasitual sangham and workers of all parties excluding BJP participated in maha padayatra.