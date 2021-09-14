STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC orders status quo on government order on returnable plots 

The State government on December 18, 2019 issued the GO 316 cancelling the allotment of the returnable plots to the assigned land holders who gave their lands for the Amaravati capital project.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, September 13, 2 ordered status quo on the implementation of the GO 316 issued by the State government cancelling the allotment of returnable plots — both residential and commercial — made to the purchasers of assigned lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). Justice D Ramesh issued interim orders to this effect and posted the matter for further hearing to October 20.

The State government on December 18, 2019 issued the GO 316 cancelling the allotment of the returnable plots to the assigned land holders who gave their lands for the Amaravati capital project. The same was challenged by SVS Ramanjaneyulu of Mandadam village in Guntur.

The government argued that persons affiliated to the then ruling party, who had knowledge of the location of the capital, had purchased assigned lands by paying nominal amounts from the assigned land holders. The then government, knowing the fact that purchasing assigned lands is illegal, had taken the lands under the Land Pooling Scheme, the government said. 

The government said it had brought the GO 316 to cancel the allotment of returnable plots as it is illegal to purchase assigned lands. After hearing the arguments, the High Court asked the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority to maintain the status quo on the GO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court SVS Ramanjaneyulu of Mandadam Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority GO 316 Land Pooling Scheme
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp