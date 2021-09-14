Andhra HC orders status quo on government order on returnable plots 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, September 13, 2 ordered status quo on the implementation of the GO 316 issued by the State government cancelling the allotment of returnable plots — both residential and commercial — made to the purchasers of assigned lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS). Justice D Ramesh issued interim orders to this effect and posted the matter for further hearing to October 20.

The State government on December 18, 2019 issued the GO 316 cancelling the allotment of the returnable plots to the assigned land holders who gave their lands for the Amaravati capital project. The same was challenged by SVS Ramanjaneyulu of Mandadam village in Guntur.

The government argued that persons affiliated to the then ruling party, who had knowledge of the location of the capital, had purchased assigned lands by paying nominal amounts from the assigned land holders. The then government, knowing the fact that purchasing assigned lands is illegal, had taken the lands under the Land Pooling Scheme, the government said.

The government said it had brought the GO 316 to cancel the allotment of returnable plots as it is illegal to purchase assigned lands. After hearing the arguments, the High Court asked the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority to maintain the status quo on the GO.