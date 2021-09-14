STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya urges President to stop ‘unjust’ Hindu Religious Act

Samakhya organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu, in a letter to the President, said the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that its latest temple reform removes thorn in the heart of Periyar.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya, which represents lakhs of Archakas of the State, sought intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind to stop the ‘unjust and unconstitutional’ Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, in which the Tamil Nadu government used power to implement Periyar Reforms. Samakhya organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu, in a letter to the President, said the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that its latest temple reform removes thorn in the heart of Periyar. Rambabu said Periyar in his lifetime treated Hindu Deities with contempt.

“The fact that the followers of Sanatana Dharma decreased while the followers of Christianity and Islam increased due to the Periyar effect demonstrates the selective nature of targeting of Hindu deities. The Dravidian parties which owe their success in gaining political power to followers of Periyar had, while in power, facilitated in establishment of Periyar’s statues in close proximity of ancient temples, with inscriptions in Tamil that translate to ‘There is no god, no god, no god.

Those who preached god are fools. Those who spread god are rogue’. The word ‘god’ in the above inscription based on the above facts is clearly referring to Hindu deities,’’ Rambabu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya President Ram Nath Kovind Samakhya organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu Sanatana Dharma
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp