Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya urges President to stop ‘unjust’ Hindu Religious Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya, which represents lakhs of Archakas of the State, sought intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind to stop the ‘unjust and unconstitutional’ Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, in which the Tamil Nadu government used power to implement Periyar Reforms. Samakhya organising secretary Peddinti Rambabu, in a letter to the President, said the Tamil Nadu government has claimed that its latest temple reform removes thorn in the heart of Periyar. Rambabu said Periyar in his lifetime treated Hindu Deities with contempt.

“The fact that the followers of Sanatana Dharma decreased while the followers of Christianity and Islam increased due to the Periyar effect demonstrates the selective nature of targeting of Hindu deities. The Dravidian parties which owe their success in gaining political power to followers of Periyar had, while in power, facilitated in establishment of Periyar’s statues in close proximity of ancient temples, with inscriptions in Tamil that translate to ‘There is no god, no god, no god.

Those who preached god are fools. Those who spread god are rogue’. The word ‘god’ in the above inscription based on the above facts is clearly referring to Hindu deities,’’ Rambabu said.