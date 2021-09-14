CBI files chargesheets against four in Guntur for derogatory social media posts against judiciary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed separate chargesheets before a Guntur court against four accused in a case related to making alleged derogatory posts on social media against judges and the judiciary. On September 2, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against an accused. On November 11, 2020, the CBI registered a case against 16 people and took over the investigation of 12 FIRs filed by the AP CID as per the directions of the High Court.

The original FIRs were registered based on the complaints filed by the Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State were intentionally targeting the judiciary by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some court verdicts.

During the course of investigation, the four accused were arrested in July and August from Vijayawada and Hyderabad and they were presently in judicial custody. The four arrested are Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh Pattapu Reddy and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy.