STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI files chargesheets against four in Guntur for derogatory social media posts against judiciary

It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State were intentionally targeting the judiciary by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

The CBI registered a case against 16 people and took over the investigation of 12 FIRs filed by the AP CID  as per the directions of the High Court.

The CBI registered a case against 16 people and took over the investigation of 12 FIRs filed by the AP CID  as per the directions of the High Court. (Representational image.)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed separate chargesheets before a Guntur court against four accused in a case related to making alleged derogatory posts on social media against judges and the judiciary. On September 2, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against an accused. On November 11, 2020, the CBI registered a case against 16 people and took over the investigation of 12 FIRs filed by the AP CID  as per the directions of the High Court.

The original FIRs were registered based on the complaints filed by the Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State were intentionally targeting the judiciary by making derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some court verdicts. 

During the course of investigation, the four accused were arrested in July and August from Vijayawada and Hyderabad and they were presently in judicial custody. The four arrested are Dhani Reddy Konda Reddy, Pamula Sudheer, Adarsh Pattapu Reddy and Lavanuru Samba Siva Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Central Bureau of Investigation Registrar General of the Andhra Pradesh High Court AP CID social media posts arrest
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp