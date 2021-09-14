STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 deaths cross 14,000-mark, active cases come down to 14,652 in Andhra Pradesh

According to the official bulletin, eight districts registered under 100 new infections each and Kurnool, yet again, posted zero growth in its daily reporting of Covid infections. 

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 864 fresh cases of Covid-19, 1,310 recoveries and 12 deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The number of active cases came down to 14,652 after a total of 20,02,187 recoveries and 14,010 deaths, a health department bulletin said. 

The daily test positivity rate stood at 2.2 per cent after the State tested over 38,000 samples in the period. 
Vizianagaram saw three new cases and Anantapur seven. Nellore reported the highest of 141 new infections. Apart from Nellore, Kadapa and East Godavari, the single-day surge in all other districts was lower than on Sunday. While the gross recovery rate stood at 98.6 per cent, the State has a mortality rate of 0.69 per cent. Chittoor reported four new deaths followed by two each in Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari and West Godavari.  The three north coastal Andhra districts did not report any Covid death.

