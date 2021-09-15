STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court pulls up officials over illegal mining

Published: 15th September 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday took the mining department to task for failing to curb the indiscriminate mining in the Lanka villages in Kapileswarapuram of East Godavari district. The High Court asked the mining department to take steps to stop the mining immediately and ensure that no mining takes place in the said area in future.

Justice U Durgaprasad Rao gave these orders while dealing with a petition filed by Bandaru Dhanraj and two others against the illegal mining of sand in Lanka villages. The petitioners maintained that sand is being illegally mined.Mining department officials informed the court that temporary permissions were given to take up mining of sand.

Taking a serious view, Justice Durgaprasad Rao asked  whether the officials were in a slumber when mining activity was taking place indiscriminately and pulled up officials for being lax. Finding fault with the officials for imposing simple penalties against those involved in illegal mining, Justice Rao said any punitive action should be like a snake bite, not like a mosquito bike.

