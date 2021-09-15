TDP leader Atchan expresses regret over remarks against Speaker in note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president and party’s deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu appeared before the Committee of Privileges of the AP Legislative Assembly and informed that he is withdrawing his remarks against the Speaker.The Privileges Committee met under the Chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the Assembly Committee Hall at Velagapudi on Tuesday to discuss the issues pending with it before submitting a report to the Assembly in the ensuing Monsoon Session.During the meeting, Atchannaidu clarified that his remarks against the Speaker were not intentional.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kakani said the TDP leader first said the press note was circulated from the party office without his knowledge. However, when asked by the Committee how it was circulated without his knowledge, Atchannaidu said he is withdrawing the remarks and that he doesn’t want to prolong the issue. Asked whether the Committee is satisfied with the explanation, Kakani said it will be sent to all the committee members and a final decision will be taken in the next meeting after eliciting the opinions of all the members.

Asked whether Atchannaidu tendered an apology, the Committee Chairman said the TDP MLA spoke along similar lines. Atchannaidu clarified that he was unaware of the Assembly rules and procedures when asked about his initial reply that “the Committee has no right to take up the issue”.

Former TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar, who did not appear before the committee in the last meeting, made a phone call and explained that he could not receive the notice as he was not available at that time and said that he would appear before the Committee if he gets another chance. “We will inquire whether his explanation is correct,” Kakani said. “We have also sent notices to former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and expect their explanation by the next meeting,” Kakani said.

He said that they sent a note to Nimmagadda stating that the committee has every right to serve notices on the former SEC in response to his reply that he will not come under the jurisdiction of the Privileges Committee. “We sent him notices through speed post 13 days ago and he will have to give the reply within 10 days after receiving them,” he said. The committee will meet again on September 21.

Speaking to reporters, Atchannaiadu said he expressed his regret with regard to the content in the note released in his name. “As a six-time MLA and state president of the party, I have respect towards law and the Speaker,” he explained.

“After the Speaker levelled serious remarks on our party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the AgriGold issue, which is sub-judice, a note was prepared. However, feeling that it is not fair to criticise the Speaker, I haven’t signed the note, but it came into circulation. Based on the same, the committee summoned me and I expressed my regrets,” he said.