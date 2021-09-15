STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha App comes to the aid of Andhra Pradesh woman in Delhi

A couple who travelled in the same compartment along with her, hired an auto for Meenakshi to go to her friend’s house in Delhi for Rs 400.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Disha App has come to the rescue of a woman from Andhra Pradesh when she faced trouble in the national capital. This was disclosed by Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan on Tuesday. Giving the details of the incident to mediapersons, the SP said Meenakshi (name changed) from Porumamilla went to New Delhi to write the teacher selection examination. The 29-year-old woman boarded AP Express in Vijayawada on September 10 and reached Delhi in the early hours of the next day. 

A couple who travelled in the same compartment along with her, hired an auto for Meenakshi to go to her friend’s house in Delhi for Rs 400. On the way, the couple called up the driver to enquire whether he was taking Meenakshi to the destination safely and the driver replied positively. Meenakshi, however, grew suspicious of his behaviour and called up her friend and made her speak to the auto driver. As her friend too suspected foul play, she immediately asked Meenakshi to get down from the auto. 

When she asked the driver to stop the auto, he did not listen to her. Then she tried to jump from the running auto. The driver snatched her mobile phone and entered into an argument with her. However, she managed to get her mobile phone back from the driver. When the driver demanded auto fare, Meenakshi told him that she would give the money only in the presence of police. Sensing trouble, the auto driver sped away leaving her. 

Later, Meenakshi returned to the railway station and pressed the SOS button in Disha App installed on her mobile. On receiving the SOS, DSP (Faction Zone) Chenchu Babu contacted ‘Mission Mukti Foundation’ in Delhi and urged them to help Meenakshi. Virender Kumar Singh, director of the foundation, went to the railway station and took Meenakshi to her exam centre. After the end of the exam, he made arrangement to let Meenakshi board Swarna Jayanti Express to return to her hometown. She reached Vijayawada on Monday and then returned to Porumamilla. “The Disha control room tracked the movement of Meenakshi till she returned safe,” the SP said.

2.5 lakh download Disha App in Kadapa

About 2.5 lakh women and girls have downloaded Disha App in Kadapa district so far against the target of 10 lakh 

