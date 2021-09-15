STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EAPCET: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana students equally share top 10 ranks

Suresh said 92.85 per cent of the candidates who took the test qualified for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy colleges in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five of the ten top scorers in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2021 (agriculture and pharmacy stream) are from Telangana. The results were announced by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh at the APSCHE office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. Chandam Vishnu Vivek from East Godavari district bagged the first rank with a score of 155.28. Rank cards will be available on the website, https://sche.ap.gov.in, from Wednesday. 

Suresh said 92.85 per cent of the candidates who took the test qualified for admissions to agriculture and pharmacy colleges in the State. “It was a challenge to conduct the online APEAPCET. However, JNTU-K) and TCS helped in conducting the test amid strict Covid protocols,” he added. Out of 83,820 candidates who enrolled, 78,066 wrote the exam held in five sessions from September 3 to 7 in 84 centres, including one in Telangana. 

The results were announced within a week of the exam, and the date for counselling of 72,488 rank-holders will be announced at the earliest, the minister said, adding no candidate tested positive for coronavirus before taking the test. Suresh said five different question papers were given to the students. “There is an absolute consistency in setting the papers and students were requested not to panic.”

The other top scorers are R Srinivasa Karthikeya from Anantapur (2nd), Bhishwas Rao from Hanamkonda, Warangal (3rd), G Samiehana Reddy from Kukatpally, Telangana (4th), K Lahari from Hyderabad (5th), K Chaitanya Krishna from Guntur (6th), N Divya from Guntur (7th), K Rahul Siddharth from Siddipet, Telangana (8th), T Sai Reddy from Nalgonda, Telangana (9th), and G Vidip from Guntur (10th).

93% eligible for admission

92.85% of the candidates who took APEAPCET-2021 are qualified to seek admissions to agriculture and pharmacy colleges in the State

