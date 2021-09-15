STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PG medical seats may nearly double in Andhra Pradesh

Teaching hospitals in State likely to be asked to add 7,783 beds, recruit adequate staff 

Published: 15th September 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To address the severe shortage of specialist doctors in the State, the medical education board may increase the number of medical post-graduate seats in government-run colleges. The number of PG seats available may be nearly doubled, if a report submitted by Director of Medical Education M Raghavendra Rao to the State government is to be believed.At present, the government medical colleges have a total of 1,008 PG seats in all specialties. The Department of Medical Education may add a total of 939 seats to the colleges in Guntur, Nellore, Ongole, Kakinada and Srikakulam. 

As per the report, these colleges will have to enhance the existing bed capacity and recruit adequate staff before the number of PG seats is enhanced. The actual total number of beds available in all teaching hospitals is 11,274. On several occasions, the bed strength was enhanced to 13,376 beds, which means that the institutions have 2,102 more beds unofficially, the data revealed.As per the latest estimates, 7,783 more beds are required in the State. If the number of unofficial beds is taken into account, then the State needs to ramp up its bed capacity by 5,681.Meanwhile, the State has 377 units in the teaching hospitals. Each unit has a professor, two associate professors and three assistant professors. If the number of PG seats are enhanced, then it would increase the number of units by 184. 

In fact, the number of beds and units should be increased on the basis of population. But the same has not happened in the last seven years putting the teaching hospitals under strain. The situation would get normal if the PG seats, and the number of beds and units are increased.At present, there are vacancies for 15 professor, 111 associate professor and 30 assistant professor posts. In addition, there are currently 57 super-specialty seats. The increase in the number of staff and units could add up to 33 super-specialty seats in the mentioned colleges. 

There is also a possibility of a significant jump in the number of people seeking outpatient and inpatient services. “Recently, we submitted a report to the government on the requirements at the teaching hospitals as per the latest estimates. The number of specialist doctors in the State will increase significantly in the coming days as the PG medical seats will be enhanced. With this, specialist services will be available in rural areas as well. If the number of PG seats increases, the teaching hospitals will be developed on par with private hospitals,” Raghavendra Rao added.

15 professor, 111 associate professor posts vacant

At present, the government medical colleges have a total of 1,008 PG seats in all specialties. At present, there are vacancies for 15 professor, 111 associate professor and 30 assistant professor posts at the teaching hospitals in Andhra Pradesh 

