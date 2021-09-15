Revenue Secretary pushes for use of data analytics to find out tax evaders in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava on Tuesday directed officials of the Commercial Taxes Department to focus on increasing taxpayers’ compliance in filing of monthly returns, collection of taxes due as per the returns, collection of arrear taxes and pursuing court cases to their logical conclusion to unlock the revenues held up in the cases.

The Special Chief Secretary held a meeting with Chief Commissioner of State Tax Ravi Shankar Narayan Sudagani, Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) Special Commissioner S Ch Rajeswar Reddy and senior officials of the Commercial Taxes Department at the Secretariat at Velagapudi to review issues related to the State to be brought before the GST Council in its 45th meeting to be held in Lucknow on September 17.

He also took stock of the revenue collections in the current fiscal year, including the steps to be taken for augmentation of the revenue and the enforcement activity by the APSDRI.While reviewing APSDRI enforcement work, he asked the officials concerned to focus on sector-wise analysis of collections. He also emphasised on the steps that need to be taken to find out the evaders based on data analytics.

He also instructed the audit wing to find out the levels of compliance in the case of large taxpayers and to focus on unearthing large scale GST frauds.Underscoring the need to ramp up the efforts to widen and deepen the State tax base by moving forward in a systematic manner, Bhargava directed the enforcement wing of the Commercial Taxes Department and the APSDRI to work in close coordination to achieve better results.The Special Secretary also stressed the necessity of meeting the budgeted estimates of tax revenue collections for the current fiscal.