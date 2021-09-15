Two accused in Fibernet scam appear before CID in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), which is investigating the alleged multi-crore Fibernet scam, questioned former member of the e-Governance authority governing council Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad and Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) CMD K Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday.

On Monday, the CID served notices under section 41 of the CrPC on three persons asking them to appear before the investigating officers on Tuesday. A total 18 persons and some government officials have been named in the FIR filed by the CID on September 9 based on the complaint lodged by AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy. A case has been registered under Sections 167, 467, 468, 471, 420, 506, 409, r/w 120(B) of the IPC and Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against 18 accused.

According to the FIR filed based on the preliminary investigation, Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad, who was appointed as member of the tender evaluation committee, had colluded with Tera Software managing director Tummala Gopichand, some officials of the APSFL and the State government to ensure that the Rs 321 crore tender was awarded to Tera Software though it lacked the required qualification.Also, in a report submitted to the court, the CID said Tera Software was blacklisted from participating in the tendering process and the officials lifted the ban without necessary permissions to award the tender to it.

Meanwhile, Tummala Gopichand, MD of Tera Software, did not appear before CID officials. “We will summon Gopichand once again. If he fails to appear before the agency, action will be initiated against him as per law,” said CID officials.Addressing the media after the interrogation, Hari Krishna Prasad put up a brave face and claimed that the CID officials did not ask him anything on the Fibernet project. “The CID officials said that they will call me once again. I am ready to answer any question pertaining to the case. Allegations of corruption in the AP Fibernet project are false.”