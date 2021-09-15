STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two accused in Fibernet scam appear before CID in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Tummala Gopichand, MD of Tera Software, did not appear before CID officials.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Fibernet scam accused K Sambasiva Rao arrives for questioning at CID office in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), which is investigating the alleged multi-crore Fibernet scam, questioned former member of the e-Governance authority governing council Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad and Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) CMD K Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday. 

On Monday, the CID served notices under section 41 of the CrPC on three persons asking them to appear before the investigating officers on Tuesday. A total 18 persons and some government officials have been named in the FIR filed by the CID on September 9 based on the complaint lodged by AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy. A case has been registered under Sections 167, 467, 468, 471, 420, 506, 409, r/w 120(B) of the IPC and Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against 18 accused. 

According to the FIR filed based on the preliminary investigation, Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad, who was appointed as member of the tender evaluation committee, had colluded with Tera Software managing director Tummala Gopichand, some officials of the APSFL and the State government to ensure that the Rs 321 crore tender was awarded to Tera Software though it lacked the required qualification.Also, in a report submitted to the court, the CID said Tera Software was blacklisted from participating in the tendering process and the officials lifted the ban without necessary permissions to award the tender to it. 

Meanwhile, Tummala Gopichand, MD of Tera Software, did not appear before CID officials. “We will summon Gopichand once again. If he fails to appear before the agency, action will be initiated against him as per law,” said CID officials.Addressing the media after the interrogation, Hari Krishna Prasad put up a brave face and claimed that the CID officials did not ask him anything on the Fibernet project. “The CID officials said that they will call me once again. I am ready to answer any question pertaining to the case. Allegations of corruption in the AP Fibernet project are false.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fibernet scam Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp