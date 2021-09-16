CBI Special Court dismisses Andhra MP Raghurama Raju’s petition against CM Jagan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI Special Court, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, dismissed AP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s two separate petitions seeking revocation of bail for AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Raju said in the petition that the CBI had registered 11 chargesheets in the case of disproportionate assets against Jagan. He alleged that Jagan as Chief Minister was influencing the witnesses in the case. Raju hadd filed the first petition for cancellation of bail of the AP CM in the first week of April, 2021. Later he filed another petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vijayasai Reddy in the same case.

‘Jagan influencing witnesses in the case’

The MP had filed two separate petitions, one against Jagan Mohan Reddy and the other against Vijayasai Reddy seeking cancellation of bail granted to them in Jagan assets cases. During the course of hearing in the Special CBI Court recently, Vijayasai Reddy filed an application seeking permission to visit foreign countries, for which the lower court granted permission for two weeks. Suspecting the motive of the lower court orders in favour of Vijaysai Reddy, Raju filed a petition to transfer the bail cancellation petitions from CBI Court to any other court.

The High Court of Telangana, dismissed the petition filed by Raghurama Krishnam Raju, seeking transfer of his case from the CBI Court to any other court. The petition was heard by Justice K Lakshman at length on Tuesday and the order was reserved. While dismissing the transfer petition, court found fault with the petitioner’s attitude for attributing malafide intentions to the lower court.