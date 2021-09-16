Four students from Andhra Pradesh bag first rank in JEE-Mains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four students from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank in the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE)-Mains, results of which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the early hours of Wednesday. The first rank holders from the State are Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Rajampet (Kadapa district), Karnam Lokesh from Narasaraopet (Guntur), Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu.

Sharing his feelings after the result announcement, Venkata Paneesh said, “I give all the credit of my success to my teachers and parents who supported me throughout the JEE preparation. No matter how much one studies, the JEE-Advanced will be tough to crack. As of now my focus is to get a top score in the JEE Advanced. My aim is to secure a seat in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of the IIT Bombay. I study for 12 to 13 hours daily.”

Paneesh pursued Intermediate from Sri Chaitanya’s Gayatri Nagar campus in Vijayawada after completing his schooling in Rajampet and Tirupati. He also bagged second rank in the Telangana EAMCET-2021, and came fourth in the APEAPCET-2021.Lokesh, who also completed Intermediate from Sri Chaitanya in Vijayawada, was placed 42nd in TSEAMCET-2021 and 27th rank in APEAPCET-2021.

He, too, aims to gain entry to the CSE branch of IIT Bombay. “I studied for 10 to 12 hours every day. To me, Mathematics is the difficult. As of now I am preparing myself for the JEE-Advanced with a special focus on Mathematics,” Lokesh said. The JEE-Advanced will be held on October 3. Registrations for the exam, originally scheduled to open on September 11, have been postponed because of the delay in the declaration of JEE-Main results.

Academy students excel

Bhashyam IIT-JEE Academy students A Vinay Khanna and G Ashish Sai secured 46th and 91st ranks in the open category, said chairman Ramakrishna. In the top 100, 15 ranks were secured by students of the academy