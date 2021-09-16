STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four students from Andhra Pradesh bag first rank in JEE-Mains

The first rank holders from the State are Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Rajampet (Kadapa district), Karnam Lokesh from Narasaraopet (Guntur), Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu. 

Published: 16th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Girl students in a joyful mood after appearing for the Intermediate examination at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Thursday

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four students from Andhra Pradesh secured first rank in the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE)-Mains, results of which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the early hours of Wednesday. The first rank holders from the State are Duggineni Venkata Paneesh from Rajampet (Kadapa district), Karnam Lokesh from Narasaraopet (Guntur), Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu. 

Sharing his feelings after the result announcement, Venkata Paneesh said, “I give all the credit of my success to my teachers and parents who supported me throughout the JEE preparation. No matter how much one studies, the JEE-Advanced will be tough to crack. As of now my focus is to get a top score in the JEE Advanced. My aim is to secure a seat in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch of the IIT Bombay. I study for 12 to 13 hours daily.” 

Paneesh pursued Intermediate from Sri Chaitanya’s Gayatri Nagar campus in Vijayawada after completing his schooling in Rajampet and Tirupati. He also bagged second rank in the Telangana EAMCET-2021, and came fourth in the APEAPCET-2021.Lokesh, who also completed Intermediate from Sri Chaitanya in Vijayawada, was placed 42nd in TSEAMCET-2021 and 27th rank in APEAPCET-2021. 

He, too, aims to gain entry to the CSE branch of IIT Bombay. “I studied for 10 to 12 hours every day. To me, Mathematics is the difficult. As of now I am preparing myself for the JEE-Advanced with a special focus on Mathematics,” Lokesh said. The JEE-Advanced will be held on October 3. Registrations for the exam, originally scheduled to open on September 11, have been postponed because of the delay in the declaration of JEE-Main results.

Academy students excel 
Bhashyam IIT-JEE Academy students A Vinay Khanna and G Ashish Sai secured 46th and 91st ranks in the open category, said chairman Ramakrishna. In the top 100, 15 ranks were secured by students of the academy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra JEE Mains toppers JEE Mains result
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp