New Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board with 28 members formed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday constituted the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board with 28 members, including four ex-officio members.The new members include Pokala Ashok, Malladi Krishna Rao, Tanguturu Maruthi Prasad, Manne Jeevan Reddy, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Jupalli Rameswara Rao, N Srinivasan, Rajesh Sharma, Bora Saurabh, Muramshetty Ramulu, Kavakurthy Vidyasagar, AP Nanda Kumar, Pachipala Sanath Kumar, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, Kethan Desai, Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, Milind Keshav Narvekar, MN Sashidhar, Alluri Malleswari, S Shankar, SR Viswanath Reddy, Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.