Power use shoots up showing rise in economic activity in Andhra Pradesh

The per day average energy consumption this August stood at 196.3 MU as against 162.92 MU in the corresponding month last year. 

Published: 16th September 2021 07:55 AM

Electricity

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that better performance in supply of qualitative and reliable power resulted in increase in energy consumption in the state, the state power utilities said that the average electricity consumption of AP has surpassed the national average energy consumption in August. 

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the higher energy demand could be indicative of the rise in economic activity in the state compared to last year. “The AP’s power consumption grew 20.5 per cent in August, 2021, which is higher than the national average energy consumption of 18.6 per cent. The AP power utilities have been successful in meeting the growing energy demand. The energy consumption was 6,085.61 million units (MU) in August this year as against 5,050.40 MU in August, 2020,” a statement from energy department on Wednesday said.The per day average energy consumption this August stood at 196.3 MU as against 162.92 MU in the corresponding month last year. 

Comments

