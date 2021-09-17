Andhra Pradesh govt set to hold Export Carnival on September 21, 22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a focus on the promotion of all products from the State, the government will organise a two-day Vanijya Utsavam (AP Trade and Export Carnival) in Vijayawada on September 21 and 22.The two-day event will also be organised in the districts from September 23 to 25. The State government along with Plastics Export Promotion Council will organise the programme. This will be the first major industrial event after 2019. The event will see the participation of industrialists, embassies, policymakers, exporters and export promotion councils.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest and inaugurate the programme. The event will be organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, from September 21 to 25 with a focus on economic growth, especially the promotion of exports from India.

Participating in the curtain-raiser event along with Agriculture Minister Karusala Kannababu at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the State government was focusing on increasing its export contribution to the nation from the present 4 per cent to 10 per cent by 2030.

Kannababu said some sessions will be held on food processing and added that as 62 per cent of the State’s population is dependent on agriculture, the government is taking steps in processing the farmers’ produce. Top industrialists along with MSMEs that are contributing to the export basket of the State have been invited to display the commodities being exported from the State. The event is aimed to create a platform that facilitates a cordial meeting of exporters/potential exporters with policymakers, industry players and export facilitators.

The export carnival is planned with activities that will guide exporters with international opportunities for local produce, interventions being taken by the government for the benefit of traders, share success stories of leading manufacturers and virtually connect with foreign embassies.