MLA takes oath as TTD special invitee

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy was administered oath as the Special Invitee of the TTD Board on Thursday by TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy in Srivari Temple.“With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, I have got an opportunity to serve as Special Invitee on the TTD Trust Board for the second time,” he said. The MLA was offered Vedasirvachanam and Theertha Prasadam after the darshan of the Lord.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Tirumala Temple, he said, “We will continue our efforts to serve the pilgrims with more enthusiasm. I wholeheartedly thank our beloved Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me yet another opportunity to serve the devotees to the best of my abilities.”

Devotee from US donates Rs 4.2 crore to SVBC

Tirupati: US-based Ravi Ika, with the help of one Ramakrishna from Vijayawada, on Thursday donated Rs 4.20 crore to the SVBC Trust. TTD Additional EO said Ravi Ika has so far donated over Rs 40 crores to various TTD trusts, and Ravi has given first instalment of Rs 4.20 crore to help SVBC buy advanced cameras and other technical equipment