STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MLA takes oath as TTD special invitee

The MLA was offered Vedasirvachanam and Theertha Prasadam after the darshan of the Lord. 

Published: 17th September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy was administered oath as the Special Invitee of the TTD Board on Thursday by TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy in Srivari Temple.“With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, I have got an opportunity to serve as Special Invitee on the TTD Trust Board for the second time,” he said. The MLA was offered Vedasirvachanam and Theertha Prasadam after the darshan of the Lord. 

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Tirumala Temple, he said, “We will continue our efforts to serve the pilgrims with more enthusiasm. I wholeheartedly thank our beloved Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me yet another opportunity to serve the devotees to the best of my abilities.”

Devotee from US donates Rs 4.2 crore to SVBC

Tirupati: US-based Ravi Ika, with the help of one Ramakrishna from Vijayawada, on Thursday donated Rs 4.20 crore to the SVBC Trust. TTD Additional EO said Ravi Ika has so far donated over Rs 40 crores to various TTD trusts, and Ravi has given first instalment of Rs 4.20 crore to help SVBC buy advanced cameras and other technical equipment 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karunakar Reddy Tirumala Temple
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp