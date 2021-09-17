STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tax Payers’ Assn file petition against revised property tax, urges HC to quash it  

Taxpayers’ Association has approached the High Court challenging the amendments made to the Municipal Act for collecting property tax based on the capital value.  

Published: 17th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taxpayers’ Association has approached the High Court challenging the amendments made to the Municipal Act for collecting property tax based on the capital value.In a meeting held on Thursday, representatives of the Urban Citizens’ Forum termed the amendments to the Act against the Constitution and said that a writ petition was filed in High Court on September 14.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that renowned advocate and State bar council members S Rajendra Prasad along with M Srinivas are dealing with the case. In the petition, the association stated that the committees comprising concerned officials do not have the power to review the financial affairs of municipalities and recommend policy changes, and are constitutionally vested only with the State Finance Commission. 

The value of capital becomes real only when it is sold, the property is lost if it is sold, and that it is against the principle of taxation to tax the value of the property that has gone away.The petition said that while there were 2,17,141 property tax assessments and 13,229 vacant land tax assessments in the city, only 3,085 objections were received. The petition also stated that the authorities had failed to put before the VMC the objections raised by several people, thereby misleading the council. The TPA termed these amendments unconstitutional and undemocratic and urged the court to quash them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp