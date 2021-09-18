Andhra schools urged to check Covid spread

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for the strict implementation of Covid-19 protocol and adherence to pandemic-appropriate behaviour, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar urged the students, faculty and support staff of educational institutions to check the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid.

“Students, teachers and support staff must cover their nose and mouth with face masks, and maintain a distance of six feet from each other in all public spaces, especially on school and college campuses, and examination halls. They should also frequently wash their hands,” he said in a media statement.

Bhaskar asked parents to educate their children on Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols. Managements of educational institutions should not compromise on Covid protocols under any circumstances, he said. Schools and colleges in the State had reopened on August 16.

A health worker vaccinates an elderly woman as part of a door-to-door Covid inoculation drive, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,393 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 1,393 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight pandemic-related deaths in 24 hours that ended at 9am on Friday. With the addition of new cases--higher than the number of recoveries--the cumulative total number of patients stood at 20,36,179. The fresh cases were detected from 60,350 samples.

The State Command Control Room said Chittoor district, with 272 new patients, reported the highest number of fresh cases. It was followed by East Godavari with 206 cases and Nellore with 201.Of the State’s 13 districts, six reported less than 100 and two recorded less than 10 cases each. Kurnool reported the least number of new patients, 5; Vizianagaram recorded nine cases.

After a long gap, the number of fatalities fell below 10. The eight deaths reported took the toll in the State to 14,052. The deaths in latest reporting period were from Chittoor (3), Krishna and Prakasam (2 each) and East Godavari (1).

The total number of recovered Covid patients reached 20,07,330 with 1,296 more testing negative for coronavirus. The highest number of recoveries were reported from East Godavari and Chittoor: 2,85,318 and 2,37,591, respectively.

The number of active cases remained below the 15,000 mark and on Friday it was 14,797. Prakasama had the highest number of active cases (2,502), followed by Nellore (2,500). Two districts reported less than 100 active cases each. Kurnool has 54 active cases while Anantapur has 82.