Tirupati to hold Srivari fest in ‘Ekantham’ this year too

The decision was made in accordance with the Central and State guidelines on Covid-19 protocol, issued in anticipation of a third pandemic wave in October, he told reporters.  

Published: 18th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The annual Srivari Brahmotsavams will be held in ‘Ekantham’ for the second consecutive year to ensure the safety of devotees and employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Chairman YV Subba Reddy of TTD announced here on Friday, September 17, 2021. 

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced TTD to drop the usual processions of Lord Venkateswara along the Four Mada streets on different vahanas last year. Over a lakh usually congregate during Srivari Brahmotsavams, more than double the number of people attending the Garuda Seva.

Considering the possible danger in allowing huge crowds, the TTD decided, to hold the rituals within the temple, in the presence of limited number of people. The TTD Chairman said only 15,000 to 20,000 devotees are allowed to have Srivari Darshan daily.

Subba Reddy said technical issues have hampered the online issue of SSD tokens. TTD would resume issuing tokens online after fixing the snag.

TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy Ekantham Tirupati Tirupati Covid
