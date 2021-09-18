STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two dupe woman on matrimonial site, held in Andhra Pradesh

The accused had claimed that he was stranded in America due to the pandemic and requested the woman to arrange money for his parents’ treatment.

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police arrested two youngsters involved in a matrimonial fraud and recovered Rs 10 lakh from them on Friday, September 17, 2021. Nandigama police said, the prime accused created a fake profile on a matrimonial website and befriended a woman. He then collected Rs 12 lakh from her under the pretext of various terms.

Nandigama DSP G Nageswara Reddy said the victim woman is a resident of Vatsavai village who recently created profile on a matrimonial website in search of alliances. She received a request from the prime accused Potluri Bala Vamsi Krishna and accepted it. He introduced himself as a software engineer working in America. The accused further claimed that he was stranded in America due to the pandemic and requested the woman to arrange money for his parents’ treatment. 

The woman believed the man and took a personal loan, without informing letting her parents know. She deposited Rs 12,77,345 in his friend’s bank account. When Vamsi Krishna did not respond the woman’s repeated phone calls, she realised that she had been cheated and lodged a complaint with the Nandigama police. 

During the investigation, police took the details of bank accounts and traced Gurram Ravi Kiran Reddy of Khammam. “The key accused Vamsi Krishna is a repeated offender and has four cases registered against him for committing similar crimes. Ravi Kiran Reddy used the money to clear his gold loan. We have recovered Rs 10 lakh from the accused and have filed a case against the two in Nandigama police station,” DSP Nageswara Reddy said. 

