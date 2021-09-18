YSRC-TDP men clash over demand for Chandrababu Naidu’s apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at the residence of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Friday, September 17, 2021 when YSRC activists, led by MLA Jogi Ramesh, went there to stage a protest demanding his apology for the objectionable remarks made by TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

When the YSRC MLA, along with party activists, reached Naidu’s residence, TDP cadres obstructed them leading to an exchange of heated arguments and jostling between the two groups. A few activists belonging to both parties were injured in the melee.

Ramesh and former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna indulged in heated arguments, while cadres of both parties jostled and attacked each other with sticks. The windshield of the MLA’s car was damaged when TDP cadres pelted stones. Police dispersed the clashing groups and took the MLA into custody. Ayyanna Patrudu made the remarks against Jagan while taking part in former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s statue unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

Taking strong exception to Ramesh’s protest, TDP leaders alleged that it was an ‘attack’ as the ruling YSRC party workers came with sticks, stones and rods. The ulterior motive of the YSRC was to attack Naidu, they said and found fault with the police for failing to prevent the YSRC activists from reaching the residence of Naidu, who is under Z category security cover.

Terming the incident an ‘atrocious and brazen’ attempt made by the ‘YSRC gang’ to barge into Naidu’s house, TDP State president K Atchannaidu accused Jagan of encouraging attacks on opposition leaders by keeping the police in his ‘iron grip’. He demanded that MLA Ramesh be arrested for trying to attack Naidu’s residence. The TDP would organise State-wide protests if stern action was not taken against the YSRC activists, who tried to attack Naidu’s house, he threatened.

Accusing Naidu of the mastermind behind Ayyanna Patrudu’s abusive remarks against the Chief Minister, YSRC MLA Merugu Nagarjuna and other leaders demanded the arrest of Naidu and lodged a complaint with the DGP in this regard.YSRC MLA Gudivada Amarnath alleged that Naidu was indulging in diversion tactic sensing the TDP rout in ZPTC and MPTC elections as the results will be out on Sunday.

Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy flayed Ayyanna Patrudu for using abusive language against the Chief Minister, Home Minister and SPs and demanded an apology from him.

Later in the day, the TDP cadre staged a protest at the DGP office. When TDP leaders, including MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, went to the DGP office to complain about the violent incident at Naidu’s residence, they were prevented, while YSRC MLAs Jogi Ramesh and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy were allowed.

The TDP leaders denounced the ‘bias’ of police against them. The TDP decided to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday to lodge a complaint against the ruling YSRC leaders.