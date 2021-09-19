Revenue inspector helps animals and humans in despair in Kadapa

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: A homeless woman, recently was found in a clump of thorny bushes alongside of national highway at Sambepalli mandal headquarters in Kadapa district. Soon after learning about the woman through social media, Bandlamudi Mallikarjuna, a 31-year-old revenue inspector working in Rayachoti Municipal Office, rushed to the spot. After much effort, he was able to persuade the old woman and shift her to a shelter home. The woman is now recovering.

This is not the first time when Mallikarjuna rushed to help people in distress. He has been doing so for years, for he believes that helping people and getting their blessings is true wealth and far superior to any riches in the world. While working as a home guard in Hyderabad, Mallikarjuna was inspired by IPS officer VC Sajjanar’s ‘helping nature’. “I used to observe Sajjanar sir on how he would respond to even the smallest of issues. A simple phone call would prompt him to take action. He used to get to the root of the problem and resolve it. He is my inspiration,” Mallikarjuna said.

With the IPS officer’s help, Mallikarjuna was able to get a job as manager in Annadana Satram of Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Rayachoti when he had to leave Hyderabad after he got married in 2012. This was the time when Mallikarjuna’s social service picked up momentum.

Veerabhadra Swamy Temple is visited by a large number of devotees. Whenever a pilgrim suffered health issues like a heart attack or met with a road accident, he used to extend help. In five cases of road accidents, Mallikarjuna had shifted the mortal remains to their native place using his own money.

After the demise of his father in 2017, he was appointed as junior assistant and in due course he got promoted as revenue inspector. Mallikarjuna, who is in contact with several social organisations, closely keeps track of what is happening on social media. Whenever there is an incident, which requires humanitarian assistance, he comes forward to extend a helping hand.

During the first wave of Covid, he spent Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket to provide food and essential commodities to those in need. He also performed final rites of Covid victims, when their own families feared to do the rituals, with the help of Rayachoti Municipal Commissioner Rambabu and other sanitation staff. Although the government provided some financial assistance for the purpose, Mallikarjuna bore the expense to perform final rites of at least 20 victims. Chief Whip and Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy also appreciated his services and awarded him with a cash incentive of `25,000 on behalf of the government.