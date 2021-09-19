Tuk tuks, battery buggies to ferry TTD pilgrims soon

B Murali By

TIRUMALA: Adhering to its ‘Go Green Mantra’ Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is now contemplating introducing eco-friendly electrical vehicles -- tuk-tuks and battery buggies to transport pilgrims, especially elderly people, children and differently-abled from Central Reservation Office, Sub Inquiry Offices to their respective cottages or accommodation, for free. TTD has already introduced electric vehicles (cars) for its officials and is also contemplating operating electrical buses with help of APSRTC.

Recently, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials concerned to provide buggies, battery operated vehicles at all Sub-Inquiry Offices in Tirumala which will help the devotees to reach their rooms. At the same time he also instructed the transport GM to provide such vehicles to the Health Department to easeout their work such as sprinkling of chemicals, drain maintenance and several others as part of safeguarding the visiting devotees’ health.

Eco-friendly vehicles which will be used to transport pilgrims in Tirumala

Following a call from TTD, philanthropists donated couple of tuk tuk to the TTD and the same have been entrusted to the Health Department at Tirumala on Friday. At present, the pilgrim flow in Tirumala is at its low in wake of Covid pandemic, and, once, normalcy returns, the number of pilgrims visiting the holy hill shrine is set to increase manifolds. Besides CRO, there are 28 Sub-Inquiry Offices administering 50 to 150 rooms (cottages) and it was observed that pilgrims had to spend much time travelling between CROs, SEOs and their allocated rooms or cottages. It is more painful for elderly, children and infirm.

Keeping this in mind, the electric tuk tuk and battery buggy concept is being mooted. If it were normal fuel operated vehicles, the pollution would have increased, but the vehicles using electricity will be environmentally friendly. “Even before introducing tuk tuk and battery buggies, we have decided to place baggage trolleys like those used at the Airports at CRO and SEOs for the convenience of the pilgrims,” a senior official told Express.

Keeping in line with ‘Go Green Mantra’ of TTD

