Varla challenges police to debate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday challenged the AP IPS Officers’ Association for an open debate on the functioning of the police in the past two-and-a-half years of the YSRC regime. The TDP strongly condemned the manner in which the IPS Association responded to the comments of former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, he said.

“Why didn’t these officers give similar responses when ruling YSRC MLAs and leaders made highly derogatory remarks against the police? The discriminatory approach on part of the senior police officers was regrettable.” The TDP leader claimed that there was nothing wrong in Ayyanna’s comments and added that the senior leader just highlighted the prevailing situation in the State.