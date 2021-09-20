BJP-Jana Sena alliance fails to click in ZPTC, MPTC polls  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP-Jana Sena alliance, which wants to emerge as a strong political alternative to the regional parties in the state, has performed poorly in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections. Between Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and the BJP, the former fared well.

According to officials, the BJP-Jana Sena alliance’s candidates managed to succeed in just about 130-135 MPTC as against the total 7,221 constituencies in which elections were held. While the Jana Sena affiliated candidates emerged successful in around 110 MPTCs, BJP affiliated candidates won in 24 only. Both the parties drew a blank in 515 ZPTCs in which the polls were conducted.

More independents are said to have won more MPTCs — around 145 — than both the alliance partners combined. It may be recalled that MPTC and ZPTC elections were held in April this year. Both the parties barely crossed the single digit in most of the MPTCs. However, Jana Sena managed to win 30-45 MPTCs in East Godavari and West Godavari. In the panchayat polls too, the Jana Sena managed to get a higher vote share of 4.67 per cent and the BJP got just 2.47 per cent. The alliance continued its losing streak.