Election of MPP, ZPP chiefs on Sept 24, 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on Sunday issued notifications for the elections of president, vice-president and members (co-opted) of Mandal Praja Parishad and chairperson, vice-chairperson and members (co-opted) of Zilla Praja Parishads.

The MPP elections will be held on September 24 and Zilla Praja Parishad elections will be held on September 25. District collectors have been instructed to issue notification for the elections of president, vice-president and members (co-opted) of Mandal Praja Parishad on September 20 and chairperson, vice-chairperson and members (co-opted) of Zilla Praja Parishads on September 21.

For MPP elections, a special meeting will be held for receiving nominations from the candidates for co-opted members at 10 am on September 24, it will be followed by scrutiny and a list of valid nominated candidates will be published at 12 noon and candidature can be withdrawn till 1 pm. Thereafter, elections for co-opted members will be held and after completion of elections, results will be announced. It will be followed by election of president and vice-president of MPP at 3 pm.

In case of Zilla Praja Parishad elections, a similar procedure will be followed on September 25 and the election of chairperson and two vice-chairpersons of ZPP will be held at 3 pm on the day. In case, the election for MPP president and vice-president was not held for any reason at 3 pm, it will be held the next day.