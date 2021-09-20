STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister to hold talks with film fraternity

Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani will hold talks with the film fraternity at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi at 11 am on Monday. 

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani will hold talks with the film fraternity at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi at 11 am on Monday. The meeting assumes significance as a couple of days ago, the minister made it clear that the State government will take a decision on the issue of selling movie tickets online after taking views and suggestions from producers, distributors and theatre owners in the State.

During the course of the meeting, representatives from film fraternity are likely to submit a representation over the selling of movie tickets online and the impact of Covid pandemic on the film industry. They had also met the CM and submitted a memorandum on various issues.

