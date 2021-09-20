TS youth dies  at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A Telangana devotee died due to cardiac arrest at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Sunday. According to the Srisailam circle inspector PV Ramana, Ashok (25) was a resident of Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana and had come to the temple along with his friends on Sunday morning. The 25-year-old suffered a cardiac and collapsed near the laddu counter after he offered prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi.His friends rushed him to the nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the CI said.