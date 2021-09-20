STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRCP sweeps Zilla, Mandal Parishad polls in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party Telugu Desam Party, won only 826 Mandal constituencies, while the party could only win six Zilla Parishad constituencies, virtually wiping out from the state.

YSRCP workers wave the party flag. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) registered a landslide victory in the local body polls after winning 502 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 5998 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), according to the final result at 2 am on September 20.

Meanwhile, the party also won a huge number of constituencies at the MPTC level by registering victory in 5,998 constituencies out of 10047. Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, won only 826 Mandal constituencies, while the party could only win six Zilla Parishad constituencies, virtually wiping out from the state.

The YSRCP has a brute majority in Parliament, State and now local bodies seats.

The ruling party also swept the Kuppam Assembly constituency, from where Naidu elected is. Out of four ZPTC in Kuppam, the YSRCP won all the seats by registering a winning margin of 62,297 votes. The YSRCP bagged 84,160 votes and the TDP could get 21,863 votes only.

The TDP tasted defeat in village panchayat elections also which was conducted in February 2021. There are 89 panchayats in the Kuppam assembly constituency, ruling YSRCP won 75 and the TDP is confined to 14. As YSRCP is being seated on all the local bodies in Kuppam, the YSRCP is aiming to assembly segment in the next state polls.

In ZPTC, the TDP won six constituencies; Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) won two segments; CPI, CPM and independents registered victory in one constituency each. Meanwhile, as many as 126 candidates were elected unanimously.

In MPTC, Congress won three constituencies; BJP in 28, JSP in 177, CPI (8), CPM (15) and Independents (157). As many as 2,371 candidates were elected unanimously.

At three ZPTC segments, ballot boxes were wetted and damaged. The matter has been referred to State Election Commission (SEC).

Meanwhile, the election has been withheld in 384 constituencies (376 in MPTC and rest in ZPTC). (ANI)

