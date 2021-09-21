Coronavirus: Under 1,000 cases emerge in Andhra from 42K sample tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 839 new Covid-19 infections from the 42,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, which took the overall infections to 20.39 lakh.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent.

East Godavari reported the highest number of 231 fresh cases while three other districts reported more than 100 new infections, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. Nine districts reported less than 100 new infections with four districts logging fresh cases in single digits. Viziaiangaram did not report a single case while Anantapur reported just one new infection.

With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases in Prakasam have went past 1.36 lakh.

Meanwhile, more than 1,100 patients recovered from the virus taking the total recoveries to more than 20.11 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.6 per cent. The State now has 14,338 active cases with four districts of Chittoor, East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam having more than 2,000 caseload contributing to more than half of the active cases.

On the other hand, eight patients succumbed to the virus taking the gross deaths to 14,078 with an overall mortality rate of 0.69 percent. Guntur and Krishna reported two each deaths followed by one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam districts. The fresh spike in deaths saw the overall fatalities in Guntur touch 1,200.