Kurnool family attempts suicide even after govt intervention, condition ‘serious’ 

KURNOOL: The family of four from Chagalamarri in Kurnool, which was reportedly saved by the Kadapa police a few days ago from suicide, attempted suicide on Monday night. The family members were shifted to a hospital in Proddutur for treatment. It may be recalled that on September 11, Midde Akbar Basha of Chagalamarri, posted a selfie video on social media stating that he and his family would end their lives. The Kadapa police tracked them down and stopped them. Intervening, the Chief Minister’s Office and Director General of Police asked the Kadapa police to resolve the land issue.

Even as the police and district administration assured to resolve the issue, Basha set a deadline of one week for the administration and the same came to an end Saturday last. Depressed over the alleged delay in the issue getting resolved even after a week, Basha along with his family members consumed pesticide late Monday night. They were shifted to a hospital in Chagalamarri initially. Chagalamarri Sub Inspector Maruti said the family members were later shifted to Proddutur government hospital for better treatment. The condition of the family is said to be serious, police said.

The land dispute pertains to 1.5 acres of agricultural land in the name of Basha’s wife Afsana at Erraballi in Duvvuru mandal of Kadapa district, which was given by her foster mother Shaik Kasim Bee. Basha alleged that former DCCB chairman and YSRC leader Tirupal Reddy got one cent of the land registered in the name of his son Visveswara Reddy fraudulently and the matter is pending in court.

Basha, in the selfie video, stated that Tirupal Reddy was preventing them from cultivating the land. “Claiming that he is a relative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirupal Reddy was threatening us. Mydukur CI Konda Reddy was also supporting Tirupal Reddy,’’ Basha had alleged. He accused the CI of threatening to shoot them and pointed fingers at Mydukur MLA. The CMO and the DGP office had directed the officials to resolve the issue within seven days after consulting the District Collector. A probe was also launched against the CI.

