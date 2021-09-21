Krishnapatnam city: Tenders for Rs 1,190 cr works invited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a step forward for the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial City, the APIIC invited tenders for Rs 1,190 crore infrastructure works including roads, bridges, potable water supply network, fire fighting system, recycle water supply network, storm water drainage and industrial effluent network.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Smart City, which is a part of the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, will be developed in an area of 12,944 acres of land. Under the first phase, approvals were given for the master plan of the AP Industrial Corridor Development Authority in an area of 2,134 acres.

Informing that the Centre has already released `2,139 crore for the first phase works of Krishnapatnam node, an official of the Industries department saidthey have kept a target to complete the works within two years after finalising the tenders. The State government gave exemption for stamp duty and registration charges. The project is expected to attract `37,000 crore investments and generate 15 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The industrial city will host industries of food processing, textiles, automobiles, optical fibres and electronics.