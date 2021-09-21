STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police rule out Andhra Pradesh link in Gujarat heroin bust

On Wednesday, Gujarat DRI officials has impounded two containers carrying about 2,988.22 kgs of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat and arrested seven persons including two Afgan nationals.

Published: 21st September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the sensational seizure of heroin worth Rs 9000 crore in market value at Mundra port in Gujarat which allegedly has links with Vijayawada-based firm Aashi Trading company, police clarified that it has nothing to do with the city. The Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu stated that the company has been operating from Chennai for the past one year and heroin or any other sedatives has not reached Vijayawada from Afghanistan. The consignment seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was slated to deliver in Delhi not in Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, Gujarat DRI officials has impounded two containers carrying about 2,988.22 kgs of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat and arrested seven persons including two Afgan nationals. The importers had declared that the consignment contained semi-processed talc stones from Afghanistan. The heroin was imported under the name ‘Talcum Powder’ from Hassan Hussain Limited in Kandahar and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port. The value of the heroin was initially estimated at `2,500 crore.

Upon investigating about Aashi Trading company in Vijayawada it was found that the company was registered under the name of Chennaibased woman Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali in August 2020 while her husband Machavaram Sudhakar runs the company. Using the address, they obtained Import and Export License. In order to avoid suspicion, they gave Vaishali mother’s house address in Vijayawada but never received any stock at the address mentioned in the consignment,” the top cop said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heroin Mundra port Aashi Trading company Vijayawada City Police
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp