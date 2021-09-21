STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proprietor of Ratnam Pen Works Ramanamurthy dies

Proprietor of Ratnam Pen Works KV Ramanamurthy died of illness at the age of 80 here on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Proprietor of Ratnam Pen Works KV Ramanamurthy died of illness at the age of 80 here on Monday. He is survived by his wife and three sons. Ramanamurthy had been sick for sometime now and breathed his last at his residence in Rajamahendravaram. 

Describing the passing away of Ramanamurthy as a great loss, YSRC MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram and TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary besides several others visited Ramanamurthy’s residence and paid tributes.

Ramanamurthy was the son of KV Ratnam, the founder of the famous Ratnam Pen, which played an important role during the freedom movement. Responding to the clarion call of Mahatma Gandhi for use of Swadeshi products, KV Ratnam established the Pen Manufacturing Company in 1932. 

