STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple cancels gramotsavam for Dasara

Even arjitha sevas like homan and abhisekam etc will not be available to the devotees during the Mahotsavams. 

Published: 21st September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In view of the Covid-19 restrictions, no gramotsavam event will be organised at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam during the nine-day Darasa festivities set to commence from October 7. Even arjitha sevas like homan and abhisekam etc will not be available to the devotees during the Mahotsavams. 

On Monday, temple executive officer S Lavanna reviewed the arrangements for Dasara with priests and other officials, at the temple conference hall. The officials were directed to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly during the Mahotsavams, and allow devotees to the temple only after verifying their Aadhaar cards at the entrance of queue lines.

Gramotsavam, which is performed at Mada Streets, has been cancelled and cultural events will organise as per the guidelines, he said. Holy bath at Pathalaganga and ‘annadana programmes at the temple have also been cancelled during the festivities to prevent the gathering of a large number of people, Lavanna said and added the devotees, however, will be provided free food packets.  The Brahmostavams will start at 8.30 AM on October 7 with utsava sankalpam and Ganapathi puja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gramotsavam Covid-19 covid restrictions Dasara Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp