Srisailam temple cancels gramotsavam for Dasara

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In view of the Covid-19 restrictions, no gramotsavam event will be organised at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam during the nine-day Darasa festivities set to commence from October 7. Even arjitha sevas like homan and abhisekam etc will not be available to the devotees during the Mahotsavams.

On Monday, temple executive officer S Lavanna reviewed the arrangements for Dasara with priests and other officials, at the temple conference hall. The officials were directed to follow Covid-19 protocol strictly during the Mahotsavams, and allow devotees to the temple only after verifying their Aadhaar cards at the entrance of queue lines.

Gramotsavam, which is performed at Mada Streets, has been cancelled and cultural events will organise as per the guidelines, he said. Holy bath at Pathalaganga and ‘annadana programmes at the temple have also been cancelled during the festivities to prevent the gathering of a large number of people, Lavanna said and added the devotees, however, will be provided free food packets. The Brahmostavams will start at 8.30 AM on October 7 with utsava sankalpam and Ganapathi puja.